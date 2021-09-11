‘Court has failed me,’ says grieving Parys mom after farmers who assaulted son avoid jail

Three of the five were handed three-year suspended sentences by Judge Corne van Zyl on Friday. The others were sentenced to 15 months of correctional supervision plus 160 hours of community service.

The men were convicted of assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over an attack on Tjixa and Jubeba, whom they accused of attacking their then-employer, Loedie van der Westhuizen.

Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus van der Westhuizen and Gert van Vuuren were given suspended sentences after Van Zyl said they were young at the time of the assault, acted out of character, were first-time offenders and showed remorse.

Loggenberg was 18 at the time of the assault, Van der Westhuizen 17 and Van Vuuren in his early 20s.

The older farmers, Gert van der Westhuizen and Anton Loggenberg, were sentenced to correctional supervision and Van der Westhuizen was ordered to pay R20,000 compensation to each of the families in accordance with an offer he made during pre-sentencing arguments.

“The two should have controlled their emotions better like other farmers at the scene. They should have set up an example for their children and son-in-law,” Van Zyl said.

Lodewikus van der Westhuizen is Gert’s son and Van Vuuren is his son-in-law, while Cornelius Loggenberg is Anton’s son. The farmer who was reportedly being attacked is Gert van der Westhuizen's father.

Van Zyl said she would not declare the five unfit to possess firearms. "The situation in SA with farm attacks would not allow them to be without firearms," she said.