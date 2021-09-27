R191m 'blue lights' fraud and theft case postponed as court is asked to probe delays

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya have launched applications to inquire about delays in their R191m fraud and theft “blue lights” case.

This emerged on Monday as prosecutor Tilas Chabalala told the Johannesburg commercial crimes court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, that the state was ready to set the matter down for trial.

Chabalala told the court that Phahlane and Mgwenya's legal representatives sought a postponement to file documents in relation to their application.

Phahlane and Mgwenya brought separate applications in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act. It states that a court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the accused, the state or a witness.

Chabalala said the state will bring its own application for an order directing that the case be set down for trial.

Zweli Zakwe, advocate for Phahlane, told the court on Monday the matter was not ready for trial and denied his client sought a postponement.