South Africa

Gauteng woman killed in crash after being flung from car and run over on N4

17 September 2021 - 10:55
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A woman died after being flung from a car into oncoming traffic on the N4, Pretoria.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A woman in her thirties died after she was ejected from a car and flung into oncoming traffic on the N4 highway, Pretoria, on Thursday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the horrific accident took place at about 7pm.

“Paramedics found that a single light motor vehicle had overturned several times before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

“On closer inspection a female, believed to be about 30 years old, was found to have been ejected from the vehicle and flung into oncoming traffic.

“She was struck by another motor vehicle and was found to be deceased.”

Van Reenen said two other occupants of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were stabilised before being transported to hospital.

“The SA Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations.”

TimesLIVE

