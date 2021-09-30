Taxi driver who 'killed' traffic cop was driving unroadworthy vehicle

A taxi driver who was driving an unroadworthy vehicle was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly killed a Gauteng traffic officer at a roadside checkpoint in Vereeniging.



Moses Nose Mathebula was part of a team of officers who manned the checkpoint aimed at enforcing road safety and checking the fitness of drivers and roadworthiness of vehicles along the R551 Road when he was hit by the taxi...