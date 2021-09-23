Go holiday but behave on the roads, N3 Toll Concession and Gauteng cops warn motorists
Strict law enforcement and zero tolerance for traffic offenders will be the order of the day on the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend.
That's the warning from the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) which has predicted busy traffic conditions as South Africans gear up for leisure travel between the provinces.
“Satellite stations and traffic checkpoints will be operated at key locations along the N3 toll route,” said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
“N3TC warns road users to reduce speed and be extra careful in construction zones.
“Though construction activities will cease during the long weekend, some lane restrictions will remain in effect between Villiers and Warden near the Grootspruit Bridge, as well as in the vicinity of the Holspruit Bridge.
“A climbing lane is currently being constructed near the Wagendrift Dam between Frere and Midway.
“Though two lanes will be open to traffic during the long weekend, some delays can be expected in the vicinity of this construction site
“The rest of the route will have at least two lanes open to traffic in both directions for the duration of the long weekend,” she said.
High traffic volumes are expected on the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday from midday to 6pm and on Friday from 6am to midday.
“On Sunday traffic volumes are expected to pick up from 6am in a northbound direction towards Gauteng and are expected to remain high until 6pm.”
Gauteng Traffic Police urged road users to exercise care and caution, saying major roads exiting and leading to the province are expected to be heavily congested starting from Thursday and again on Sunday.
Congested routes the entity cited are: the N3 Johannesburg to Durban; N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom; N1 Pretoria to Polokwane; N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg; and the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga.
Last year, 49 people lost their lives on Gauteng roads between September 22 and 28.
“These statistics are highly regrettable and therefore a stark reminder that road users must obey the rules and regulations of the road to save lives. Many road fatalities were a result of unsafe overtaking, over-speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and general disregard of the rules of the road or road traffic signs, among others. Road safety is the responsibility of every road user,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.