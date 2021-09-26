Expect congestion on the road as long weekend traffic returns to Gauteng

Gauteng’s traffic police urged motorists to be considerate and obey the rules of the road as major routes leading to the province were expected to be heavily congested at the end of the long weekend on Sunday.

The long weekend in Gauteng was characterised by accidents leading to a number of fatalities.

A truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the N12 just after the Kliprivier off-ramp and five people lost their lives on Friday afternoon. In a separate incident on Saturday, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the R24 next to Magaliesburg and crashed into several vehicles, leaving one person critically injured. Three pedestrians lost their lives in separate accidents in the province over the long weekend.

Provincial traffic police said many of the accidents were related to road users not adhering to the rules and regulations of the road.