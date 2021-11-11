South Africa

BMW driver arrested after clocking 216km/h on N4 near Pretoria

11 November 2021 - 17:34
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Gauteng traffic police said the 44-year-old man was caught speeding in a BMW 318i on the N4 heading towards Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng traffic police arrested a BMW driver travelling at 216km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N4 near Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Traffic spokesperson Sello Maremane said the 44-year-old man was caught in a BMW 318i on the N4, heading towards Mpumalanga.

Maremane said the suspect was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station pending a bail application.

Four drivers were arrested for speeding on the N4 freeway from Pretoria to Mpumalanga, the N14 freeway from Pretoria to Krugersdorp, the N1 Pretoria to Johannesburg and the R21 freeway from Pretoria to OR Tambo International Airport.

Maremane said the four other speedsters were all driving faster than 160km/h.

They are expected to appear at various courts to face charges relating to reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of driving a vehicle exceeding the prescribed speed limit.

“Excessive speeding is one of the common causes of road crashes resulting in fatalities. The Gauteng traffic police will ensure that operations are intensified in all corridors in an effort to enhance road safety. Anyone found endangering the lives of innocent road users by speeding excessively will be severely punished,” Maremane said.

