Five men arrested after police rescue kidnap victim in Katlehong

The suspects will appear at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

Gauteng police have arrested five Ekurhuleni men after a 28-year-old kidnap victim was rescued in Katlehong on Tuesday in yet another kidnapping incident in Gauteng.



Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the victim was rescued without any ransom being paid. He said Tahseen Mateen Kardame, 28, a maulana (Muslim religious leader), was kidnapped outside his father’s hardware franchise in Benoni on November 12...