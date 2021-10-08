South Africa

National Taxi Alliance condemns Soweto bus hostage incident

Taxi association members allegedly demanded R5,000 for the release of each bus

08 October 2021 - 09:07
The 14 suspects allegedly held two luxury buses hostage, pointed firearms at drivers and passengers, and demanded R5,000 for the release of each bus. File photo.
Image: Arrive Alive

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says the law must take its course with 14 taxi association members who were arrested on Wednesday by traffic officers for allegedly holding passengers of luxury buses hostage in Orlando, Soweto.

“As the National Taxi Alliance we can never condone such careless acts, we condemn them in the strongest sense. We would like to encourage law enforcement to step in and do their work, and ensure that the judiciary system punishes these people,” said NTA spokesperson Theo Malele.

The suspects, allegedly include five security personnel of a local taxi association. They are accused of holding two luxury buses hostage, pointing firearms at the drivers and passengers and demanding R5,000 for the release of each bus.

About four rifles, five handguns and live ammunition were confiscated during the arrest.
Image: Gauteng Community Safety

Malele, who said they were not yet certain which association was involved, denounced the attack, adding: “This is self-hate, why must we do this?”

Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, said the arrested suspects had been detained at Orlando police station and were expected to face charges relating to pointing of firearms, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and impersonating the duties of a traffic police officer.

Maremane said about four rifles, five handguns and live ammunition were confiscated.

Two vehicles used in the commission of the crime were also impounded as evidence.  

