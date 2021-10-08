National Taxi Alliance condemns Soweto bus hostage incident

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says the law must take its course with 14 taxi association members who were arrested on Wednesday by traffic officers for allegedly holding passengers of luxury buses hostage in Orlando, Soweto.

“As the National Taxi Alliance we can never condone such careless acts, we condemn them in the strongest sense. We would like to encourage law enforcement to step in and do their work, and ensure that the judiciary system punishes these people,” said NTA spokesperson Theo Malele.

The suspects, allegedly include five security personnel of a local taxi association. They are accused of holding two luxury buses hostage, pointing firearms at the drivers and passengers and demanding R5,000 for the release of each bus.