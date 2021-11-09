Five gang suspects arrested ‘on their way to commit robbery’

Five suspected gang members were arrested on Monday in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, while on their way to allegedly commit robbery, police said.

The suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition among other crimes.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said one suspect is linked to a cash-in-transit robbery that occurred in July this year at a mall in Pretoria.

According to police, three firearms and two high-performance cars fitted with false number plates were impounded after the gang was cornered by police.

“Information was received about an armed gang that is going to commit armed robbery around the Johannesburg area. The usual team comprising of Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni Central, Benoni Flying Squad, DPCI TOMS, Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, Ekurhuleni District Operations Team, Tracker Connect, Bad Boyz Security and BSG Security came together to intercept the gang,” he said.