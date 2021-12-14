Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own lockdown

A picture of hordes of people frolicking in waves without social distancing at a Durban beach has sparked outrage and shock on social media platforms.

The image, which has gone viral, was captured on Saturday afternoon when the temperature soared to more than 30ºC.

Many questioned the lack of social distancing and the threat it posed to SA’s battle against the Omicron variant.

“This is irresponsible. No social distancing,” said one Facebook user.

Another said: “Country closure justification.”

“Is there no more Covid-19? It’s bad. We will bury ourselves,” said another Facebook user.