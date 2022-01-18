South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Festive season road accident stats revealed

To start at 10.15am

By TimesLIVE - 18 January 2022 - 10:42

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Tuesday hold a press briefing to release the festive season road accident statistics.

TimesLIVE

Mbalula blames theft for dilapidated train stations, as ActionSA calls for heightened security measures

Mbalula said train stations requiring minor and extensive repairs will be upgraded as part of the National Station Improvement Programme.
News
5 hours ago

Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says R1.135bn in relief funding will be shared by about 137,000 minibus, 25,000 meter taxis and 63,000 e-hailing ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town