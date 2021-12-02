Ramaphosa concludes 'historic and very significant' bilateral talks with Ivory Coast

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara on Thursday committed to address common problems faced by their respective countries, including poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“Based on the priorities and comparative advantages of both our countries, we have agreed on the need to increase investment in value addition in agriculture and agro-processing and development in the mining sector.

“We are looking to expand trade in petroleum products, fresh produce, retail and agricultural products, and to explore opportunities for medical and educational tourism,” said Ramaphosa.

The two leaders discussed deepening and strengthening bilateral relations to create an enduring and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Ramaphosa is on a West African tour to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal. Ivory Coast was his second stop after Nigeria, which marked the 10th session of the SA-Nigeria bi-national commission.

Ramaphosa’s delegation includes ministers Fikile Mbalula, Thulas Nxesi, Naledi Pandor, Gwede Mantashe, Thandi Modise, Senzo Mchunu, Ebrahim Patel and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.