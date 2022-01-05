‘Relocating makes financial and political sense’: Mbalula supports calls to move parliament to Tshwane

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his support for parliament to be moved to Gauteng after a fire in the parliamentary precinct over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Mbalula said the ANC had long advocated for the move because it makes financial and political sense.

“We have long taken a decision to relocate parliament to Gauteng, but not at the exploitation of dubious circumstances like burning down a building. Relocating makes financial and political sense,” he said.