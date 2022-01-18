Court orders DBE to release matric results on media platforms

The 2021 matric results will be published on media platforms after an order by the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The department of basic education (DBE) faced a legal challenge from AfriForum, pupil Anle Spies, who is awaiting her matric results, and Maroela Media over its decision not to publicly publish the latest matric results.

“The first respondent [DBE] is ordered to publish the National Senior Certificate results on public platforms [media platforms] as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the learners,” reads the court order.