Court orders DBE to release matric results on media platforms
The 2021 matric results will be published on media platforms after an order by the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The department of basic education (DBE) faced a legal challenge from AfriForum, pupil Anle Spies, who is awaiting her matric results, and Maroela Media over its decision not to publicly publish the latest matric results.
“The first respondent [DBE] is ordered to publish the National Senior Certificate results on public platforms [media platforms] as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the learners,” reads the court order.
Last week, the department had written a letter to media houses informing them that the move was in line with the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, which came into effect in July last year.
The department said it would not oppose the application.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will announce the matric results on Thursday and pupils will be able to get them on various platforms and at their respective schools.
