LISTEN | 'A man of enormous courage': SACC, interfaith communities speak of Tutu’s legacy

In one of several memorial services hosted across the country in remembrance of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa hosted an interdenominational and interfaith memorial service in celebration of Tutu’s legacy.

Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness, is described as a “family member” and “hero of note”.

The memorial service hosted at the Cathedral Church of St Alban in Pretoria on Thursday saw various political and religious leaders take to the podium to give their account of the legacy Tutu built as a religious leader, humanitarian and anti-apartheid activist.

As tributes continue to pour in from all corners of the world, Pope Francis of the Vatican also sent his condolences.

Listen to the tributes here: