SACC and ACSA to celebrate Tutu's life at memorial service on Thursday

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA) will celebrate Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life at a memorial service on Thursday.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the SACC and ACSA said the impact of Tutu’s work spans six decades and he will always be remembered as a luminary for love, justice and peace.

“Although Archbishop Tutu was a fervent Christian and an ardent Anglican, he was a servant of all South Africans, the continent of Africa and the world. He embraced people of all faiths. For this reason our celebrations of his life need to be similarly embracing of other denominations and other faiths.

“This week, we will host an inter-denominational and interfaith memorial service that will offer a platform for all of us who have been so deeply impacted by the work of the Arch, to remember him in prayer and song - offering thanks for his life as the beneficiaries of his legacy,” the statement read.

The service will be streamed on Facebook and Zoom at 11am.

You can stream the service via the SACC's Facebook page.

“You are welcome to send your individual or your organisation’s condolence messages to the Tutu family and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa using the email addresses - archpa@tutu.org.za and archreception@anglicanchurchsa.org.za.