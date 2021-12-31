Tutu's wishes honoured at state funeral

Preparations for his funeral began six years ago with a committee that would co-ordinate it being established

Global icon Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was so much against any display of violence and opulence that he made sure his funeral would be kept simple with no gun salute.



Tutu will be laid to rest with a special official funeral category 1 which will be led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Saturday. ..