WATCH AND IN PICTURES | Biden, Beckham, Bezuidenhout: Tutu and the 2010 World Cup

Tutu and former president Nelson Mandela were in Zurich on May 15 2004, and celebrated on stage at the World Trade Center when SA won the bid to host the tournament. The influence of SA's two Nobel Laureates campaigning in the years before that on the bid success was acknowledged by then Fifa president Sepp Blatter when he said of Mandela, presenting the trophy to the ex-president: “You are the true architect of this Fifa World Cup; your presence and commitment made it happen.”

Mandela and Tutu played a crucial role convincing global leaders and football bosses that SA was a safe venue with the infrastructure to be able to host a football World Cup.

Mandela was 91 in the notably cold winter of 2010, and exceptionally frail and barely seen during the World Cup. His appearance in a wheelchair at the closing ceremony ahead of the Netherlands-Spain final was a surprise and brief exception.