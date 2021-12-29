Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse hopes Tutu’s 'rainbow nation' dream will come true in 2024

“I am so grateful to our voters as we’ve just come out of the elections, that they have given us a gift in that none of us came out with an outright majority. As I look at it, I see that we are closer to the ideal of a rainbow nation.

“We stand as a multiparty government in Johannesburg, where we have been forced to stretch outside our comfort zones. We have been forced to speak to those we would have otherwise not spoken to and to seek consensus and to work together.

“I believe that a foundation has been laid for what is coming in 2024 as we go into the provincial and national elections,” she said.

Phalatse said she could only “pray that this is as a result of the prayers that were prayed by the likes of Desmond Tutu — that his dream of a rainbow nation will truly be realised, even within our political ranks”.

Leading up to the 2024 elections, the mayor said she hoped political parties would go beyond party lines, race and other forms of characteristics.

“That we will hold hands, because a house divided will not stand, and I believe SA, as a gateway to the liberation of Africa, needs to be united for its own emancipation and that of Africa,” she said.