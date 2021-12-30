South Africa

Tutu’s body escorted into cathedral by his daughter Thandeka

30 December 2021 - 09:36
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu into St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021, followed by Tutu's daughter Thandeka, centre left.
Image: Tanya Farber

The body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday in a plain wooden coffin.

Tutu will lie in state on Thursday and Friday in the cathedral, where his ashes will be interred, and his funeral service will be held there on Saturday.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's daughter, Thandeka, embraces Archbishop Thabo Makgoba after arriving with her father's body at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021.
Image: Tanya Farber

The coffin arrived in a funeral director’s van with Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka, in the passenger seat. 

Dressed in black but wearing a bright yellow headdress, Thandeka wept as she alighted from the vehicle to be greeted by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. 

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's daughter, Thandeka, embraces the dean of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, the Rt Rev Michael Weeder, after arriving with her father's coffin on December 30 2021.
Image: Tanya Farber

She then embraced the dean of St George's Cathedral, the Rt Rev Michael Weeder, before following Tutu’s coffin — carried by six priests — into the cathedral.

