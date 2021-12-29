Tutu's body will now lie in state from Thursday to Friday

The public will be able to view the remains of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, Western Cape, from Thursday until Friday.

Speaking to Sowetan on Wednesday afternoon, Dean Michael Weeder confirmed that the public would be able to view the icon's remains for two full days ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

"Although we are preparing for Saturday and certain areas around the Cathedral have been cordoned off, the public would still be able allowed to come and see him for the last time inside the cathedral in a special spot that has been made for him where is going to remain until Saturday.

"It will be opened from 9am on Thursday until the evening on both days. On Friday, the last day of the viewing, we will close off with a prayer," said Weeder.

At least 100 attendees, including world leaders, are expected to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tutu, 90, passed away on Sunday. He was diagnosed with cancer in the 1990s.

He has been honoured with a Special Official Funeral category 1 which will only be limited to the handing over of the national flag to his widow, Leah.