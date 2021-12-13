Elite detectives probe mysterious death of senior policeman

A team of specialised detectives is probing the death of deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.

Mfazi, who headed the SAPS detective services and who had acted as crime intelligence unit head, was found dead in his Pretoria home in July by a colleague, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19.

News24 reported on Monday that Mfazi had been poisoned with a highly toxic resin.

According to Mfazi’s family, who spoke to TimesLIVE on Monday, he had just returned home from a business trip to Cape Town when he tested for the virus.

Mfazi’s relative, Lindela Mfazi, said Mfazi’s body was exhumed 10 days after his burial, on his family’s insistence, and toxicology tests conducted.

“We are waiting for a report from the police as to exactly what happened. We have always had our suspicions that there was foul play. The family now desperately wants answers.”