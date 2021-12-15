Mental health support could help suppress HIV among the depressed

After more than 20 years of living with HIV and having an undetectable viral load for most of the time, Nonceba of Khayelitsha in Cape Town did not consider the virus a health threat.

However, early last year after the 39-year-old lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mother of two developed depression and nine months later was diagnosed with meningitis.

“My doctor ran blood tests, including viral load tests. That’s when she picked up that my viral load was back, even though it was very low. I knew why it was back. It was because I started defaulting on my medication when I became too stressed.

“I lost interest in everything, including taking my meds. Everything stopped making sense.”

According to a new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and University of Miami in the US, HIV-positive people who are depressed could benefit and improve their adherence to antiretroviral (ARVs) treatment if nurses at clinics had dedicated mental health support for this group.