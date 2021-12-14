Ghana airport to fine airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers

The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 (R56,000) for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against Covid-19 or who tests positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, it said on Monday.

The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra, Ghana Airports said. It follows a health ministry move last week to require all people entering Ghana to be vaccinated.

The measures are some of the strictest in Africa, where vaccine uptake has been challenged by lack of supply and logistical issues even as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about quicker transmission of the virus.

Ghana's tightening of restrictions comes as the European Investment Bank announced a €75m investment loan to support its pandemic response - the largest such support for a Covid-19 programme in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Ghana has taken significant steps to manage the impact of Covid-19 and to unlock long-term investment," EIB President Werner Hoyer said in a statement.