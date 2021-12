NICD announces nearly 38,000 new Covid-19 infections but says more than half are 'retrospective cases'

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Sunday that 37,857 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, but more than half of these are “retrospective cases” as a result of an IT glitch.

“Today we report 37,875 new cases, which includes 19,840 retrospective cases and 18,035 new cases. In the past 24 hours, a total of 18,035 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported. The positivity testing rate today is 28.9%," the NICD said in a statement.

The 37,875 new cases is significantly higher than the previous record of 26,645 which was recorded at the peak of the third wave on July 3.