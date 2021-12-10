Omicron detected in Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay wastewater as cases rise

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says its scientists have detected the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The variant was detected in most wastewater treatment plants tested in Cape Town, and in a sample collected at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

The council has been monitoring the variant in four provinces.

“Individuals with Covid-19 are known to shed viral remains in their faeces. Though these fragments are not infectious, they can be detected in wastewater treatment plants and quantified to give an indication of likely Covid-19 cases. They can also be used to screen for variants using PCR methods and next-generation sequencing (NGS),” SAMRC Genomics Centre director Prof Craig Kinnear said.

The Omicron variant was found in 11 of 12 wastewater samples collected from Cape Town treatment plants on November 30.