South Africa

Gauteng still leads as SA records 24,785 new Covid-19 cases

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2021 - 06:25
The majority of new Covid-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hour cycle were from Gauteng. Stock photo.
The majority of new Covid-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hour cycle were from Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eunika

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 36 Covid-19 related deaths and 24,785 new cases in SA on Thursday .

The increase in positive cases represents a 30.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%) and the Western Cape (19%).

“There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” said the NICD.

A total of 20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors, 80,304 of which were carried out in the last 24 hours, the NICD said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

'Current wave might be milder': NICD says lower hospitalisations and deaths recorded from Omicron spread

SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

SA records 23,884 new Covid-19 cases

SA has recorded 23,884 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, most of them in Gauteng, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said ...
News
2 days ago

I have TB — am I at greater risk of catching Covid-19?

While studies on the effect of Covid-19 on TB patients are limited, the World Health Organisation says it anticipates people ill with both are at ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell