SA records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that that there were 45,101 tests done in the past 24 hours, of which 13,992 came back positive - at a positivity rate of 31%.

The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.