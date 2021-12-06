Buthelezi in good spirits after testing positive again for Covid-19

Former IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Buthelezi’s family said on Monday hat he was recovering well at home.

“We are pleased to say that, as with his first bout in August last year, he remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits. His only regret is being unable to attend the installation ceremony of the chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as intended on Friday.

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team,” said family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi.