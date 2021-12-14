Can I test positive for Covid-19 if I have been vaccinated?

President Cyril Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19 has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning how fully vaccinated people are still contracting the virus.

On Sunday, the presidency announced that Ramaphosa was receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.

On social media many questioned how Ramaphosa contracted Covid-19 when he is vaccinated against the virus.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has defined contracting Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated as a “vaccine breakthrough infection”.

What is a ‘vaccine breakthrough infection’?

The centre said a vaccine breakthrough infection happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19 and people with vaccine breakthrough infections may spread the virus to others.

“Vaccine breakthrough infections are expected. Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections. However, like other vaccines, they are not 100% effective,” said the CDC.