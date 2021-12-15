I have TB — am I at greater risk of catching Covid-19?

While studies on the effects of Covid-19 on tuberculosis (TB) patients are limited, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it anticipates people ill with both are at greater risk of severe infection, especially if TB treatment is interrupted.

“Older age, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are linked with more severe Covid-19 and are also risk factors for poor outcomes in TB.”

It said Covid-19 and TB show similar symptoms such as a cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

“Both diseases primarily attack the lungs and though both biological agents transmit mainly via close contact, the incubation period from exposure to disease in TB is longer and often with a slow onset.”