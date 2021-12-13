Pathcare becomes third private lab to reduce price of Covid-19 PCR tests

The country’s third largest private laboratory, Pathcare, announced on Monday it has concluded a settlement with the Competition Commission to reduce its Covid-19 test prices to no more than R500 per test with immediate effect.

The Pathcare settlement agreement comes on the back of an announcement by the commission on Sunday that two other laboratories, Ampath and Lancet Laboratories, have agreed to substantially reduce the price of Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Pathcare said the price reduction will remain in effect for two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements as orders of the Competition Tribunal.