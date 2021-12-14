Pfizer jabs work well against Omicron disease, first real-world study shows

Pfizer vaccines protect against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with two doses offering 70% protection against severe disease and admission to hospital, a large real-world study by Discovery Health and the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows.

Preliminary results of the world’s “first at-scale real-life study” show the risk of hospitalisation is lower with Omicron infections than with previous variants of concern.

The analysis finds that the “severity of Omicron is 29% lower” among the general population, compared to the first wave of infections, Discovery revealed at a briefing on Tuesday.

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach said people who are fully vaccinated with double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech shots have “high levels of protection from serious illness ... across age groups and in the face of a range of chronic illness”.

But the risk of reinfection with Omicron is “relatively high” among those who have previously been infected with other variants of Covid-19 this year, the researchers noted.