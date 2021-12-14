SA records 23,884 new Covid-19 cases

At the same time, 24 more Covid-19-related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,172.

"The majority of new cases today [Tuesday] are from Gauteng (36%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 13%, the Eastern Cape for 7%, Free State and North West each accounted for 6%, Mpumalanga accounted for 5%, Limpopo accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1%."

There were 599 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours and a total of 20,352,343 tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors to date.

TimesLIVE