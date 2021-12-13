Expose private labs' Covid profits
The Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact on lives, livelihoods and the economy in general in SA for nearly two years now.
And as we appear headed to another bleak Christmas in the midst of the fourth wave after the discovery of the Omicron variant, signs of the uneven economic impact of the pandemic are starting to emerge...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.