Fifth meeting to resolve Chiefs’ Covid issue

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee will meet again today to find solutions to the Kaizer Chiefs Covid-19 saga.

This was revealed by PSL chair Irvin Khoza yesterday during a press conference.

It will be the fifth meeting as the league tries to resolve the matter. This is after Chiefs asked the PSL to postpone their matches this month after the Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.

Chiefs then failed to pitch for last week’s DStv Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Khoza admitted that the matter requires a lot of attention to detail.

“It’s very important that the public expects a response from the league on the matters that affect Kaizer Chiefs and the other teams that were participating in those fixtures. I think it’s very important that it’s not an easy matter,” Khoza told the media.

“It’s a matter that was dealt with by the football department and was escalated to the exco. It requires a lot of attention to detail to make sure that the adjudication on this matter must be seen to have been given a thorough process and evaluation because it talks about very interesting issues. After all, you know we are a rules-based organisation.

“Everything is easy because you just refer to the rules, the compliance manual or handbook for answers. But there are situations that occur in our normal life that require us to apply our minds, especially on a matter that’s got a lot of debate on life and livelihoods.”

Khoza confirmed that there have been four meetings on the issue as they try to find a solution and that he is positive it will be resolved soon.

“We referred the matter back to the office to deal with the issues we’ve raised and we are told that we are going to get the final information that we require, if it’s possible, today,” he said.

“The meeting is convened for 11am. Whether it’s going to be the final day to adjudicate, I don’t know. We will deal with the facts in front of us as an executive committee. We have to put this thing to rest. It’s urgent, it’s important and it gives a lot of uncertainty to the market.”

Meanwhile, the PSL announced a new competition to be played on January 22 and 29 called the DStv Compact Cup Viewers Choice.

The competition will be made up of four matches involving players from all 16 top-flight clubs during the mid-season break, with fans selecting players to represent their teams.