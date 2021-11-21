We did not double-cross Mashaba, says Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has dismissed claims that the official opposition had “double-crossed” and betrayed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba by fielding its own mayoral candidate in Johannesburg despite the push by other opposition parties to have Mashaba put forward as a candidate.

This comes as political parties are cobbling coalitions and voting blocks that could secure a clear majority ahead of the council seating in the economic hub scheduled for Monday.

With no party enjoying clear majority, the DA, FF Plus, ActionSA , COPE and UDM have been holding marathon talks in a bid to use their collective majority to back DA mayoral candidate Randal Williams in Tshwane, with the parties pushing for Mashaba to be fielded in Johannesburg where his new party secure 16% as part of the coalition pact.

The DA’s federal executive (Fedex) had however resolved on Saturday that it would field its mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Mashaba had been left shocked by the move and that he had accused the DA of dishonesty during coalition and of double-crossing him again.

Zille however dismissed the allegation and instead accused Mashaba of wanting to rope in the EFF despite its rejection in the coalition talks by the DA.