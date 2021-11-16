They didn't bring anything, says Malema as EFF shuts door on ANC

EFF leader Julius Malema has ruled out on working with the ANC ahead of municipal councils holding their first meetings.

Speaking at the EFF's media briefing on coalitions on Tuesday, Malema announced the party had shut the door on the ANC.

"The negotiating team had two meetings with ANC and they failed to concede with anything. Instead, ANC wanted to rush to power sharing. The EFF resolved to stopping the discussions with the ANC. The ANC was unable to give clear commitment on issues raised despite us giving the ANC alternative timelines on some key issues," said Malema.

"The EFF will not support any candidate presented by the ANC or parties that didn't approach us for municipalities," he said.

Asked what broke the camel's back in terms of discussions between the two parties, Malema said the ANC did not bring anything to the table.

"They didn't bring anything. They only insisted on positions and not policies. The ANC also negotiated in bad faith because they sent junior people to negotiations. When they sent an official, they brought Paul Mashatile, who is one of the most dishonest people. I don't trust anything he says," Malema said.