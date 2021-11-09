ActionSA willing to work in coalition 'of equals' – Mashaba

Party followers tip DA as most ideal partner

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party is willing to form a coalition pact with the DA, even though this was not ideal.



The DA received 29% from the 17,636 respondents which the party says participated in its recent poll on who ActionSA should go to bed with in hung councils across the country. ..