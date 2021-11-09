ActionSA willing to work in coalition 'of equals' – Mashaba
Party followers tip DA as most ideal partner
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party is willing to form a coalition pact with the DA, even though this was not ideal.
The DA received 29% from the 17,636 respondents which the party says participated in its recent poll on who ActionSA should go to bed with in hung councils across the country. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.