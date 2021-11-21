Three young children die after car plunges down mountain pass

Three children died on Saturday night when a vehicle tumbled 80m down the side of the Bainskloof Pass on the R301 between Wellington and Ceres in the Western Cape.

A 60-year-old woman who survived the incident is in Paarl hospital after a daring rescue by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).

According to WSAR, the four were travelling on the mountain pass when they went off the road just before 7pm.

The rescue team had to use a double rope-and-tackle system using three vehicles as anchors to winch the victims up to the road. The injured woman was only rescued at 11pm.