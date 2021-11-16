Coalition talks in Tshwane and Joburg metros stall

Call for council meeting to be postponed

A meeting of seven political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of Thursday's inaugural council meeting.



Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are scheduled to have their first council meetings on Thursday in which a mayor and a speaker of council are expected to be elected...