Aggrieved ActionSA candidates in Soweto send a complaint to party

'Reality is that some people are elected some are not'

A conflict is already brewing within ActionSA over the selection process of councillors as some of its aggrieved candidates and members accuse it of having sidelined them despite helping the party secure a electoral success during municipal elections.



The party has confirmed it received a formal grievance from a group of candidates from Soweto who accused ActionSA’s proportional representative list of being dominated by those with close ties to party leader Herman Mashaba...