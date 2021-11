DA rejects deal that would have brought back Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor

The DA has rejected a proposed deal by opposition parties that would have seen ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba given the City of Johannesburg's mayoral chain.

This comes after the party held a meeting of its federal executive to discuss the deal that would have seen the DA retain the City of Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Mashaba get the mayorship of of Johannesburg.

But on Saturday morning DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party would not go along with the deal because it depended on the EFF’s support.

On Friday opposition parties including the ACDP, UDM, ActionSA, COPE and Freedom Front Plus agreed on the deal but the DA asked to consult its federal executive.

“The IFP and the Patriotic Alliance that have a significant number of seats in Johannesburg but not in Tshwane have already announced that they will vote with the ANC. Without the 15 seats of these two parties, it is impossible for the other opposition parties to form a majority coalition without the support of the EFF.