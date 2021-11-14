EFF, ANC coalition talks 'deadlock' over Joburg mayoral position
Coalition negotiations between the EFF and the ANC had apparently deadlocked on Sunday after disagreements over the position of Action SA president Herman Mashaba.
ANC insiders who were at the negotiating table with the EFF accused the red berets of imposing Mashaba on them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.