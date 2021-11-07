South Africa

Police foil robbery, two men nabbed with police uniform, firearms

By TimesLIVE - 07 November 2021 - 11:08
The takedown happened on Friday night by the Zululand district task team, crime intelligence, and Durban special task force officers on the R34 on the outskirts of Melmoth. File image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

KwaZulu-Natal cops have nabbed two men who will be profiled to check if they are responsible for robberies committed in the Melmoth area.

The takedown happened on Friday night by the Zululand district task team, crime intelligence, and Durban special task force officers on the R34 on the outskirts of Melmoth.

Spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said: "The team was following up on information regarding possible suspects who were planning to commit a robbery in Melmoth."

"During the operation, a vehicle with two occupants was spotted travelling on the R66/R34 road near Gold Reef Compound in Melmoth. The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were searched."

A 35-year-old man was found in unlawful possession of a firearm with four rounds of ammunition. The other man, aged 37, was found in possession of various police uniform items.

They are expected to appear in the Melmoth magistrate's court on Monday.

