South Africa

Police probe shooting at KwaMashu council office that claimed gunman’s life

07 November 2021 - 09:03
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police are investigating a shooting incident at a council office in KwaMashu, Durban.
Police are probing a shooting at a council office in KwaMashu, north of Durban, in which a man died.

Spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the incident took place in C Section on Friday afternoon.

"According to witnesses, three unknown men arrived at the premises requesting assistance," he said.

"They were informed to wait outside. It is alleged that there was an altercation between the suspects and the security officials guarding the premises."

Naicker said the men allegedly opened fire on the guards. "During the shoot-out, one of the suspects was fatally wounded while one of the security officials was injured and taken to hospital."

He said the other two men escaped with the security officer's firearm.

"Police at KwaMashu are investigating charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and an inquest."

