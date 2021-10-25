Trial dates in Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa's murder case set for April next year
Trial dates in slain Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa's murder case have been set for next year.
The state on Monday presented an agreement between the prosecution team and lawyers representing the five accused for trial to start on April 11 to April 29. Trial will then continue from May 30 to June 17...
