Pretoria vet murderer had a romantic relationship with alleged crime kingpin: PI

The woman jailed this week for the robbery and fatal shooting of a veterinarian in Pretoria Moot was in a romantic relationship with one of the alleged kingpins of a syndicate which committed a series of business robberies across Gauteng.

The syndicate is under investigation for theft of high-value products stored in warehouses, senior specialist investigator Werner Koekemoer from Specialised Security Services told TimesLIVE. Koekemoer said items were stolen in huge quantities, ranging from Ferrero Rocher chocolates to Rolex watches.

Linda Samantha Carolina Venter, 29, from Roodepoort on the West Rand, was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for the murder-robbery of the veterinarian and 10 years each for four business robberies in the Johannesburg high court on Monday. The 10-year sentences will run concurrently, effectively meaning she was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment.

Her accomplices have not yet been apprehended.

Venter was used as bait when the gang robbed small businesses including veterinarians in Gauteng, Koekemoer said.