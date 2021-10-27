Arrest police stations robberies now

It may well be funny, laughable and make for good shebeen talk, but the continual robberies at police stations are a cause for concern that any serious government would have dedicated discernible effort to stop.



Sporadic as they may be, the crime has happened too often across the width and breadth of the land to leave it to chance that the crimes are just par for the course in the lawless mess that is becoming this country's lot. The very symbolism that is laden in the act of a group of thugs not only thinking of robbing a police station, but brazen enough to carry out the act with seeming impunity, cannot be lost...